Jill Biden’s Former Press Secy: There Is ‘No Chance’ Of Replacing Biden As Nominee

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:23 PM – Sunday, June 30, 2024

First Lady Jill Biden’s former press secretary, Michael Larosa, has stated that there is “no chance” of replacing President Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee.

Larosa spoke about the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Biden during Jesse Watters Primetime on Thursday night.

Democrats seemed to reel after the debate, criticizing Biden’s performance and even raising the possibility that the president would not be able to secure the nomination.

Nonetheless, Larosa asserted in an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters that the Democrat establishment is unwilling to remove Biden, referring to those who support Biden’s removal as a “minority” within the party.

“No chance. There is no chance of replacing [the] president. I would never expect him to be replaced; that is not how parties work. The Republican Party rallied around Mr. Trump after his convictions. It’s the same thing here,” Larosa said. “The party will not leave the leader of the party. It rarely ever happens; it won’t happen this time. So it’s kind of like a buckle-up kind of feeling. There’s really nobody who said anything publicly, any elected officials, that they would like to see him replaced. Even if they did, it would be a minority.”

However, just before saying that Biden would not leave, Larosa had admitted that the president “lost” the debate to Trump.

“It was a bad night; that’s what happened last night. You and I talked about what he needed to do. And I was very specific that it wasn’t really a focus on policy or memorizing statistics. All he needed to do was show strength, show that he was agile, show that he could counterpunch, and show that he could contextualize where we were when he inherited the White House and where we are now,” Larosa said. “He wasn’t able to do any of those things. Look, I was a competitive swimmer for 17 years, and I had one job, which was to touch the wall first. And if I didn’t, I would have lost. Last night, my team lost. We lost the debate.”

