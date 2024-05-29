Jill Biden on ‘The View’: Trump ‘Can’t Put a Sentence Together,’ Calls Election Re-Match Good vs. Evil

US President Joe Biden (R) and First Lady Jill Biden (L). (Photo by MARKUS SCHREIBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:46 PM – Wednesday, May 29, 2024

First Lady Jill Biden dismissed her husband’s low polling performance on Wednesday, asserting that Americans must “choose good over evil” on November 5th.

Prior to this, she had also attempted to make fun of former President Donald Trump’s cognitive abilities, even though her own husband, Joe Biden, is commonly known for often confusing his words and babbling off topic.

Jill agreed and reiterated Joy Behar’s statement after she claimed that the 45th GOP president “can’t put a sentence together and has, like, brain farts in the middle of his paragraphs.”

The first lady also boldly predicted that President Biden would come off as brilliant during the debates against Trump.

“You’re gonna see how smart he [President Biden] is and the experience he has. And then you’ll see somebody who, like you’re saying—I’m going to use Joy’s words—‘can’t put a sentence together,’” she told “The View.”

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign’s national spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, hit back in a statement to reporters as well.

“With all due respect to First Lady Jill Biden, her husband is a walking zombie who can’t climb up stairs, talk, or read a script off a teleprompter,” Leavitt said. “Rather than go on The View and spew lies about President Trump to save her husband’s dying campaign, she should start packing her corrupt family’s bags because they’ll be leaving the White House very soon,” she added.

Two one-on-one debates between Biden and Trump have been scheduled for June 27th and September 10th.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump leads Biden in a nationwide head-to-head in terms of favorability.

Numerous surveys have revealed widespread voter anxiety regarding Joe Biden’s age, largely as a result of his consistent embarrassing blunders at public events and in meetings with foreign leaders. He would also be 86-years-old at the end of a second full hypothetical term.

“We’re not going to take anything for granted, and those polls are going to turn—I’m confident of it,” Jill Biden continued.

“As time goes on and as people start to focus a little bit more about what’s at stake and start to become educated on the issues and the differences between the two men,” she added, “I believe that Americans are going to choose good over evil.”

