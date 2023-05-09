Jill Biden gets backlash for wearing $15k dress to lunch

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with US First Lady Jill Biden, (C) Finnegan Biden, granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden (2nd L) and his wife Akshata Murty (L) as they attend the Big Lunch party at Downing Street on May 7, 2023 in London, England. Dignitaries and guests will include the First Lady of the United States of America, Dr. Jill Biden. (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

10:23 AM – Tuesday, May 9, 2023

First Lady Jill Biden is facing backlash after she wore a $15,900 white lambskin cutout dress to lunch on Downing Street in London to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Designer Gabriela Hearst confirmed Jill Biden’s high-priced attire via Instagram.

The first lady attended the star-studded coronation with Hunter Biden’s daughter Finnegan Biden at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Internet users took to Twitter and trolled the price of the dress and compared it to a “white shower curtain.”

Twitter users slammed the first lady for wearing the expensive dress to a one time lunch in London after she and President Joe Biden have still not acknowledged their granddaughter that was confirmed by a January 2020 ruling and as Hunter Biden is embattled in the paternity suit.

Others have also compared her to French princess Marie Antoinette, citing financial irresponsibility in the dress choice due to the U.S. economy being in recession. “Tone deaf,” and “uncaring and disrespectful to the American people” were some of the other descriptions thrown at the first lady.

