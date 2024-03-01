Jewish Dentist Fatally Shot By Muslim Former Patient, 2 Others Injured

Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29. (Photo via: El Cajon Police Department)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:39 PM – Friday, March 1, 2024

San Diego police reported on Friday that a shooting incident at a dentist office resulted in one death and two injuries.

The now-deceased man, Benjamin Harouni, 28, was an Orthodox Jewish dentist. He was identified as the victim by the Jewish News Syndicate.

The gunman, who was formerly the dentist’s patient, is now being detained by the police and has been identified as Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29, of El Cajon.

Although Abdukareem’s motivations are unknown, the police speculate that he was an anti-Semitic and irate previous customer of the victim.

Abdulkareem reportedly fled the scene of the shooting in a white U-haul pickup with Arizona license plates. However, other news sources, like NBC San Diego, have reported that the U-haul truck was rented in San Diego, California.

When Abdulkareem was discovered, he had many loaded handgun magazines and a loaded pistol on him. According to the authorities, he had only legally bought the firearms two weeks before the shooting.

Yareli Carrillo, 27, another victim who was shot in both legs, was named by the Daily Mail and is said to be in stable condition. Additionally, another unidentified victim is anticipated to recover from injuries received during the attack.

Abdulkareem was charged with several felonies, including one murder charge and two counts of attempted murder, when he was brought into San Diego County Central Jail.

“The El Cajon Police Department mourns with the family and friends of the deceased victim and extends heartfelt condolences to those injured in yesterday’s senseless and evil act of violence,” police said in a statement on the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

