Jerry Springer dead at 79

Talk show host Jerry Springer speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 8:22 AM – Thursday, April 27, 2023

Iconic talk show host, Jerry Springer, has passed away “peacefully” at the age of 79 at his Chicago home on Thursday morning.

According to family spokesman, Jene Galvin, the talk show host passed away after his health took a turn for the worst. Springer had been battling pancreatic cancer for several months.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Galvin said. “’He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Springer had hosted the popular “The Jerry Springer Show” which ran for 27 years, from 1991 to 2018. The show had become “America’s guilty pleasure” as it was filled with wild and raucous moments.

After the show went off the air in 2018, he created another show, “Judge Jerry,” which had run for three seasons.

Before moving into a television career, Springer had run an unsuccessful campaign for United States Congress in 1970. He was later elected to the Cincinnati City Council in 1971, ultimately becoming the city’s mayor in 1977, and serving for one term.

Springer then became a news anchor and commentator for WLWT in Cincinnati before taking on his iconic role in 1991.

The iconic figure is survived by his daughter Katie, and his sister Evelyn.

