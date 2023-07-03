Jen Psaki claims GOP is recruiting Muslims to fight against transgenders

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 13: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attends her final daily press briefing at the White House on May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:33 PM – Monday, July 3, 2023

According to Jen Psaki, the Republican party is reverting to what she claims is an “age-old strategy” of dividing communities against one another.

“I’ve been noticing the reemergence of a very old GOP playbook,” Psaki said. “And it worked by pitting one group of Americans against another, the GOP successfully managed to split off southern whites from the Democrat party,” she continued.

The former White House press secretary for the Biden administration stated on her Sunday show “Inside with Jen Psaki” that the Republican party is now “trying to recruit Muslim-Americans, a community that makes up less than 2% of the U.S. population, against another tiny, marginalized group of Americans — transgender people.”

Psaki asserted that the alleged “strategy” was disingenuous, citing concerns raised after the Sept. 11th attacks.

“Ten years ago, standing against Sharia law was the key GOP litmus test,” Psaki argued. “Now that litmus test seems to be held fervently to oppose transgender people.”

“This is the same old GOP playbook,” she reiterated, referring to her Muslim-Trans theory as “another cynical ploy to tear at the fabric of our society and damage the idea that out of many, we are one — all because they want so desperately to regain the White House.”

Psaki’s assertions caused confusion with many MSNBC viewers and users on Twitter, even those who typically disagree with conservatives made remarks insinuating that the former White House press secretary sounded paranoid and out-of-touch.

One online user brought up how there are roughly 3.45 million Muslims living in the U.S., according to a report by worldpopulationreview.com, and Islam is said to be the world’s fastest-growing religion, forecast to grow faster than Christianity by 2050. It is also no secret that some Muslims do not approve of the Transgender lifestyle due to the Quran’s teachings. So, for Psaki to point fingers and blame a whole political party for some Muslims’ disapproval of Transgenderism is seemingly far-fetched.

