JD Vance’s Half-Brother Announces Mayoral Run: ‘Inspired By VP Brother’s Leadership’

US Vice President JD Vance gestures after unseen US President Donald Trump asked him to stand up during a press conference with unseen Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:23 AM – Thursday, February 6, 2025

U.S. Vice President JD Vance reportedly has a family member who is considering following in his political footsteps, after abruptly announcing a run for mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Vance’s half-brother, Cory Bowman, is a local pastor, coffee shop owner, and registered Republican.

Bowman made his mayoral candidacy announcement this week — citing his older half-brother’s inauguration as having a major part in his own inspiration to run for mayor, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Bowman announced in a recent social media post that he has already petitioned to run.

“Weeks ago, my flight touched down at CVG [airport], returning home from the most monumental inauguration in my generation. When I landed, I knew the city where my family and I live and love cannot fall behind in the critical years ahead,” Bowman said in a statement. “Many have told me ‘Get ready. They will come after you.’ I’m not sure who ‘they’ are or if ‘they’ are seeing this, but my heart is simply this … To provide a choice to the people of Cincinnati. A choice to see years of prosperity, growth, and joy in our amazing downtown.” He added: “A population should never be complacent with how things are. They should have the choice to decide their own future.”

The last Republican candidate to run for mayor of Cincinnati was Brad Wenstrup, back in 2009. Wenstrup also ended up later running for a U.S. House seat, winning that race as well.

Currently, Cincinnati is run by an all-Democrat, nine-member council — after Republican Liz Keating was voted out in 2023.

So far, eight people have filed petitions to run for mayor of Cincinnati, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. February 20th is the deadline to submit the required 500 signatures in order to be placed on the ballot.

However, none of the potential candidates have met the requirement yet, including first-term Mayor Aftab Pureval, a Democrat. Despite this, Pureval reaffirmed to the newspaper that he will in fact be running for re-election.

Meanwhile, Bowman noted that he had already spoke to Vance in the “initial stages” regarding running for the city’s highest position.

“I don’t necessarily speak for my brother because he speaks pretty well for himself. And he’s doing well,” he told the local outlet, adding that Vance inspired his foray into politics. “I will say that he’s an incredible role model of mine.”

The two share the same father, Donald Bowman, who put Vance up for adoption when he was in kindergarten.

Vance recounts in his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” that he later reconnected with his father and half-siblings, including Cory — during his teenage years.

Vance describes living with his father at their family farmhouse in Preble County, presenting a different experience to growing up with his mother, who had battled drug addiction off and on.

Bowman currently runs the River Church, and he also owns a coffee shop called Kings Arms Coffee Roasters shop, which is located in the West End of Cincinnati.

“My heart fell in love with it,” he said of the neighborhood.

Vance has not yet commented on his half-brother’s campaign announcement.

