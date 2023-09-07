Jason Miller: Biden’s Numbers Are Imploding, Trump Can Bring the American Economy Back

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

9:03 AM – Thursday, September 7, 2023

Speaking to One America News, Senior advisor to President Donald Trump Jason Miller explained why he believes President Joe Biden has ramped up attacks Trump regarding the economy in recent weeks.

Advertisement

“Because the Democrats are in full panic,” Miller said.

When speaking to a crowd in Philadelphia on Labor Day, Biden claimed that the 45th president was sending American jobs to China despite the fact Trump imposed tariffs on China and took a harsh stance against shipping American jobs to Europe and Asia throughout his four years in office.

“When the last guy was here, you were shipping jobs to China,” Biden told a Philadelphia crowd on Labor Day. “Now we’re bringing jobs home from China. When the last guy was here, your pensions were at risk. We helped save millions of pensions with your help.”

Miller says that poor poll numbers have the Biden campaign playing defense early in the game.

“You notice Biden’s not kicking off his campaign in the on offense swing states,” said Miller. “So say in North Carolina or Ohio. He’s going to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, traditionally blue states, because his numbers are so bad there. They’re panicking.”

A new CNN poll shows Trump leading Biden in a 2024 matchup by one percent. The same poll had Trump trailing Biden by eight percent as late as October 2020 in the last presidential election.

“All of the core democratic constituencies are fleeing Joe Biden or saying they have no enthusiasm to go vote for him,” Miller said. “Democrats are trying to shore it up.”

Miller argues that Biden’s economy, which the 46th president has labeled as ‘Bidenomics’, is playing a big role in his polling nosedive.

“Why has the Biden White House embraced the term Bidenomics,” asked Miller. “I have no idea. It’s terrible. When he stopped the energy exploration, we started printing money that we don’t have. This insane push for electric vehicles. All Joe Biden has done is ramp up inflation.”

Senate GOP leadership released a report in July revealing that inflation has jumped by 16.6% since Biden took office. Grocery prices are up by 20%, and energy prices are up by 38%, according to the report.

“And while Biden and his friends in the media are saying, ‘Hey, the increase in inflation is slowing down,’ that’s not deflation,” Miller explained. “Nothing is getting cheaper. Everything is still getting more expensive for Americans, just slightly less fast.”

Trump laid out how he would solve the problem of rampant inflation in an Agenda47 video from earlier in 2023.

“In effect, Biden’s anti-American energy crusade is a massive tax hike on everything,” Trump said. “Higher energy costs raise the price of food, raw material, shipping, transportation, construction, manufacturing, and everything else.”

“President Trump has said, day one, we’re gonna be back to drill, baby drill,” Miller told OAN. “That’s how we’re gonna start reversing this trend that we’ve seen under Joe Biden.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts