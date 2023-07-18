Jason Aldean gets liberal backlash from anti-crime song, Tops iTunes Charts

US musician Jason Aldean performs during the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

11:57 AM – Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Country star Jason Aldean faced backlash from liberals after he released a new music video this week about how small towns wouldn’t have put up with the 2020 riots that many cities faced.

Advertisement

Some of the lyrics in the song warn criminals and people who disrespect the flag to “try that in a small town.”

Footage from the 2020 riots, including people robbing businesses and burning buildings, are shown in the music video for Try That in a Small Town. The song’s tough stance on crime and pro-gun messaging upset some liberals who took to Twitter to share their complaints.

Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action complained about the lyrics that Aldean used after being on stage during a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.

“@Jason_Aldean- who was on-stage during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 that killed 60 people and wounded over 400 more – has recorded a song called ‘Try That In A Small Town’ about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns,” she wrote on Twitter.

Other users on Twitter accused Aldean of racism by writing a “pro-lynching” song.

Despite criticism by some on the left, Aldean has received praise from conservatives around the country for speaking up on these issues.

This is not the first time the country star has faced backlash for sharing political views.

In 2021, Aldean and his wife received backlash from the far left after he and his family were photographed wearing anti-Biden shirts. In response, Aldean said that he would “never apologize” for his beliefs.

“I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country,” Aldean wrote on Instagram at the time. “This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way. #unapologetic.”

As of Tuesday morning, Try That in a Small Town was listed as number one on the iTunes store.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts