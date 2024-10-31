Jared Kushner Reveals ‘Zero’ Chance Ivanka Trump Will Participate In Father’s Campaign, Still Supports Him

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (C) gives two thumbs up as Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Ivanka Trump (R) stand and cheer for Eric Trump as he delivers his speech (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:36 AM – Thursday, October 31, 2024

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter ,Ivanka Trump, revealed that she has no plans to actively support her father’s presidential campaign as Election Day is less than a week out.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, revealed that there is “Zero” chance that Ivanka makes any political statements, opting to keep a low profile and prioritize her family.

“[Ivanka] made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she’s been remarkably consistent,” Kushner confirmed.

During her fathers time in the White House, Ivanka served as a senior advisor, as well as the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.

Following Trump’s announcement that he would be running in the 2024 election, Ivanka revealed that she would not be taking part in any campaigning, or participate in a potential second Trump term.

“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she announced to social media.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added.

Kushner added that while their lives will change should Trump win a second term, he doesn’t envision “a major shift in terms of what we prioritize.”

Kushner, who also served in an advisory role during his step-fathers first term, also leads a private equity fund which just secured a $2 billion deal with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, attracting criticism from Democrats regarding Kushner’s ties to Saudi Arabia, citing potential lobbying discrepancies.

“We’re rooting for him – obviously, we’re proud of him,” he continued. “But you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”

Along with Ivanka’s official role in her fathers administration, she also served as a representative for female voters, which has been a demographic Trump has struggled with in his 2024 campaign, leaving Trump’s wife, Melania, to attempt to fill in the gap.

Melania has seen extensive time on the campaign trail, as well as participating in interviews supporting her husband while promoting her new autobiography, titled “Melania.”

