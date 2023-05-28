Jane Fonda says ‘White men’ and racism are causing climate crisis

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:07 PM – Sunday, May 28, 2023

During a discussion at the recent Cannes Film Festival this year, Jane Fonda blamed racism and White men for climate change, also saying that the environmental crisis would not exist without the patriarchy.

“This is serious,” she said on Saturday. “We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels, and unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest — Global South, people on islands, poor people of color. It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men [behind this].”

In response to a query from an audience member, she continued, delving further into her assertions that the climate problem would not have occurred without ideal circumstances.

“It’s good for us all to realize, there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism. There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy. A mindset that sees things in a hierarchical way. White men are the things that matter and then everything else [is] at the bottom.”

The 85-year-old actress and activist, known for drawing criticism in the past for her anti-Vietnam War protests that earned her the moniker “Hanoi Jane,” has long been a supporter of raising awareness of climate change, and her stance at the recent Cannes Film Festival was no different.

She discussed activism, including what it means to denounce those she holds accountable for climate change, claiming that every time she takes a stand on the topic, she is “fighting patriarchy and racism.”

“It’s important because we have to get out of the silos—feminists over here, environmentalists over here. That’s what I learned when I started being an activist around the Vietnam War. The more you go down any issue, whatever it is, you realize that it’s all connected. And if we solve the climate crisis, and we haven’t solved those other things, we’re gonna be in trouble,” Fonda asserted.

During a protest in Washington, D.C., outside of the U.S. Capitol building in October 2019, Fonda and “Grace and Frankie” co-star Sam Waterston were both detained due to their climate activism.

She explained to a reporter at the time that she went there purposely to draw media attention to the issue.

“We’re trying to raise the visibility of this crisis,” she said.

In the same year, Fonda and actor Ted Danson were also both detained together while protesting in Washington, D.C., as well as at other climate protests.

Between 1991 and 2001, Fonda was married to CNN mogul Ted Turner, where he currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors. Fonda reportedly claimed that Turner and she had split up due to the actress’s decision to become a Christian.

However, in a memoir published by Turner called “Onward and Upward,” he denied those claims and said that his frustration was directed at the fact that she never informed him of her new-found discovery of faith and spirituality until it was already publicized in the press.

