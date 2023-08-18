James O’Keefe Under Investigation Regarding Project Veritas

(Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:00 PM – Friday, August 18, 2023

The former CEO of the nonprofit Project Veritas, James O’Keefe, is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation.

The founder of Project Veritas is being investigated by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office after his dismissal from the company in February overcharges of mistreating employees and mishandling funds.

According to the project board, he spent “an excessive amount of donor funds in the last three years on personal luxuries.”

The board accused O’Keefe of spending “$14,000 on a charter flight to meet someone to fix his boat under the guise of meeting with a donor,” overspending on high-end limo services, and pocketing thousands more for personal DJ equipment.

They also claimed the former CEO requested $60,000 for “dance events,” including the creation of the Project Veritas Experience, a semi-autobiographical pop music celebration of his life in journalism.

District Attorney Miriam Rocah’s investigation follows civil lawsuits, criminal investigations, and the six-figure court losses that have trailed to the group when O’Keefe was still the leader. It also includes a still-open federal investigation into the theft of President Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden’s belongings.

Jin Whang, director of public affairs at the office, responded to a statement regarding the investigation.

“We don’t talk about how we start our investigations,” Whang said. “But if you want confirmation that we were and are [investigating O’Keefe], then yes. We can confirm that.”

The exact nature of the investigation has not yet been made public.

