James O’Keefe exposes BlackRock recruiter: ‘war is good for business’

(Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:21 PM – Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Independent journalist James O’Keefe released a shocking video speaking to an employee from BlackRock Inc., a large and influential investment management and financial services firm, demonstrating the extent of the company’s influence.

Advertisement

A journalist with the O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) met with BlackRock recruiter Serge Varlay, who informed her that since the corporation controls massive quantities of money in the worldwide market, it can basically “run the world.”

He started with a disclaimer, emphasizing that BlackRock did not necessarily want people to notice how they were affecting things.

“They don’t want to be in the news. They don’t want people to talk about them. They don’t want to be anywhere on the radar,” Varlay said, and when the undercover journalist questioned why that was, he paused to think. “I don’t know, but I suspect it’s because it’s easier to do things when people aren’t thinking about it.”

Varlay continued, explaining how even though BlackRock was one of the main players in the financial game, the asset management business was not the only one leading the way.

“All of these financial institutions, they buy politicians,” he said. “You can take this big f*** ton of money and buy people … It’s not who is the president, it’s who is controlling the wallet of the president. You could buy your candidates. First, there is the senators, these guys are f***ing cheap. Got 10 grand? You can buy a senator. I’ll give you 500k right now … It doesn’t matter who wins, they’re in my pocket.”

When the woman asked the recruiter who is controlling the president’s wallet, Varlay responded, “the hedge funds, BlackRock, the banks. These guys run the world.”

Varlay said that these big banks run the world because “You acquire stuff. You diversify, you acquire, you keep acquiring. You spend whatever you make in acquiring more. And at a certain point, your risk level is super low. Imagine you’ve invested in 10 different industries, from food to drinks to technology. If one of them fails it doesn’t matter, you have nine others to back you up.”

He also highlighted the ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine in another portion of the video, but only from a financial standpoint.

“Ukraine is good for business, you know that right? Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos and the price of wheat is going to go mad up. The Ukrainian economy is tied very largely to the wheat market. The price of bread, literally everything goes up and down, this is fantastic if you’re trading,” Varlay continued, adding, “Volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is real f***ing good for business. It’s exciting when s*** goes wrong, right?”

Varlay also described himself as someone who “decide[s] people’s fates.”

“Every f*cking day, I literally decide how somebody’s life is going to be shaped,” Varlay said, later adding “I’m not actually a finance guy, I just know what happens because I’m recruiting people who do these things.”

Varlay went on to repeat himself multiple times that other financial organizations were taking similar tactics to “buy politicians” and influence global markets, but that BlackRock’s enormous volume of cash made the corporation even more formidable.

“BlackRock manages $20 trillion. It’s incomprehensible numbers,” he maintained.

Varlay’s LinkedIn profile displaying his name, picture, and job title has now been removed from the site.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts