Jack Smith spends over $5 million in just four months in Trump investigation

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to deliver remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

1:44 PM – Friday, July 7, 2023

The office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the probe into 45th President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of sensitive documents, has spent almost $5.5 million in the first four months of the investigation.

Advertisement

The statement of expenditure of the office of Special Counsel was released on Friday and it revealed that $5.5. million were spent by Smith between November 2022 and March 2023.

According to the disclosure, $1,881,926 were spent on “contractual services” which included $1,674,947 that were spent on “litigation/investigative support,” $143,493 used for “IT services,” $63,151 on “transcripts,” and $335 “for other services.”

$2.6 out of the $5.5 million were spent on personnel compensation, and $456,808 were used for “rent, communication, and utilities.”

Along with the $5.5 million that were spent by Smith, an additional $3.8 million were spent by other Department of Justice entities to support Smith and his investigation. The additional $3.8 million included payments for “hours worked by agents and investigative support analysts” as well as protective detail for the Smith “when warranted.”

In total, the Department of Justice has spent nearly $9.2 million as part of the investigation into Trump.

In comparison, John Durham spent a total of $7,683,839 in the two and half years that he spent investigating the supposed Russian interference in the United States election.

Meanwhile, $615,962 were spent by Special Counsel Robert Hur since he was assigned to investigate President Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents when he was serving as Vice President.

Smith has received criticism and has been under scrutiny since he was selected to lead the investigation. Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) has also introduced a bill aimed at defunding the office of Jack Smith.

Trump faces 37 felony counts which include making false statements, conspiracy to obstruct justice and willful retention of national defense information, related to the more than 100 classified documents that were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in 2022.

He pled not guilty on all counts and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has maintained his innocence.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts