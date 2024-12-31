J6 Prosecutor Matthew Graves Resigning Before Trump Inauguration

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:12 PM – Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The top prosecutor for Washington D.C., who led the Justice Department’s investigation into the January 6th protests, said on Monday he will resign just days before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves announced in a press release he will leave his post on January 16th, just four days before Trump will return to the White House.

Graves touted his accomplishments, which included reducing violent crime in Washington, seizing more than $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency from a hacking scheme.

“Serving as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has been the honor of a lifetime,” Graves said. “I am deeply thankful to Congresswoman [Eleanor] Holmes Norton for recommending me; to President Biden for nominating me; and to Attorney General [Merrick] Garland for placing his trust in me.”

Meanwhile, Graves’ January 6 investigation led to 1,572 people having been charged; almost 600 were charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement agents or officers. or obstructing those officers during a civil disorder. An additional 171 defendants were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

According to Graves, close to 1,000 people have pleaded guilty.

Republican Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), applauded Graves’ departure, calling him “the pawn at the helm of DOJ’s targeting of Joe Biden’s political opponents.”

“The Swamp knows that justice is coming,” Biggs wrote on social media.

Trump has repeatedly stated that one of his first actions as president will be offering pardons for some of the January 6th defendants.

