Ivanka Trump Feeds Maui Families Displaced By Devastating Wildfires

OAN’s James Meyers

4:45 PM – Monday, September 18, 2023

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, made a trip to Hawaii to help those who are still suffering from the tragic wildfires that took place last month.

The former first daughter was on a charity mission with CityServe International, which included serving over 250,000 prepared meals to displaced families who are struggling to get back on track after the biggest wildfires in American history.

Additionally, Ivanka visited a Lahaina church that was being utilized as a temporary food bank and was able to talk to locals who now are trying to start their lives over.

“Her humble presence lifted spirits and reminded the people of Lahaina that they are not forgotten,” CityServe said in a statement.

“Amid the tears being shed, there are tangible signs of hope and love, and with the arrival of meals and supplies, our partners and team joined Ivanka in lifting boxes of supplies, comforting survivors and sharing meals to those who have lost everything,” the organization continued.

According to CityServe, Ivanka Trump distributed food, water, local produce, gift cards, and other essential supplies for those in need.

Furthermore, the charity is also providing gas cards and air filters to locals, which comes after residents were advised by officials to not drink the water in the area.

According to the group, a cargo plane filled with over $1 million worth of supplies will come to the Aloha State. The cargo haul will be filled with electric scooters, e-bikes, toys, dry foods, and small appliances “because of Ivanka’s connection”, the group said.

Currently, the damage across the island accounted for over 2,000 acres being burned. The death toll stands at 97 and 66 people remain missing. There are also an estimated 2,200 damaged or destroyed structures.

According to experts, the cleanup will take several months and is predicted to cost almost $5.5 million.

The former first daughter has reportedly left politics and decided to focus on charity work while raising her three children with her husband Jared Kushner.

