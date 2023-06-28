Ivanka Trump dismissed from NY AG’s lawsuit against Trump family

US President Donald Trump (C), daughter Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. (L) make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia on January 4, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

2:41 PM – Wednesday, June 28, 2023

A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his adult children, and the Trump Organization.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, which was filed in September, alleged that Trump and his three adult children, as well as the Trump organization, were involved in “expansive fraud” lasting more than 10 years to enrich the former president’s pockets.

The New York Appellate Division’s First Department dismissed claims against Ivanka on Tuesday ruling that the statutes of her case had expired since she was not a part of the Trump Organization after 2016.

“The record before us…indicates that defendant Ivanka Trump was no longer within the agreement’s definition of ‘Trump Organization’ by the date the tolling agreement was executed,” the order states. “The allegations against defendant Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016. Thus, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely.”

The filed lawsuit is seeking $250 million in financial penalties and the court was asked to ban Trump and his three adult children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, from serving as directors or officers in any corporation that is registered in the state. The court was also requested to bar Trump and the organization from purchasing any real estate in New York or from applying for loans from any financial institution for the next five years.

A motion to dismiss the lawsuit was rejected last year by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron who ruled that Trump’s legal team’s arguments were “frivolous.”

A spokesperson for James’ office claimed that there was a “mountain of evidence” remaining in their lawsuit against the former president.

“We sued Donald Trump and the Trump Organization after uncovering extensive financial fraud that continues to this day,” the spokesperson said. “There is a mountain of evidence that shows Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for significant economic gain. Those facts haven’t changed. This decision allows us to hold him accountable for that fraud, and we intend to do so.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly accused the state attorney general of being motivated by politics, calling it a “witch hunt.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts