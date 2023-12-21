Ivanka Trump And Husband Jared Kushner Hear Testimonies From Residents, Soldiers In Israel

(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:25 PM – Thursday, December 21, 2023

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner visited Israel to express solidarity with the Jewish nation at war.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the couple spoke to residents about the devastating October 7th terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas. The discussions happened near the Gaza border at Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Kushner’s grandfather was a Jewish Holocaust survivor from Novogrudok, Belarus. Ivanka converted to Judaism before marrying Kusher.

The daughter of 45th President Donald Trump and her husband also explored the ruins in the village while wearing bulletproof vests before speaking to more residents and hearing their stories.

“Thank you for sharing your stories with us. I am humbled to be here by your side and to hear about your acts of heroism. What you did had a huge impact. I thank you and appreciate you,” Kushner said.

Additionally, the duo heard testimonies from IDF soldiers, police officers, and first responders.

Ivanka was seen holding back tears when an IDF soldier told the couple about a story of an Israeli citizen who was gunned down by the Islamic terrorists while she was trying to escape her home through a window.

At the end of their scheduled tour of the destroyed village, the notable husband and wife presented commemorative medallions to those who defended Kibbutz Kfar Aza. They thanked them for their bravery and heroism in protecting the Israeli people.

At the kibbutz, 64 individuals were murdered and 19 were taken hostage. Five of those abducted are still believed to currently be in Hamas’s custody.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!