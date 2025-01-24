‘It Is A New Day in America’: Lawmakers React To The Second Trump Term

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

2:10 PM – Friday, January 24, 2025

Armed with a fresh start and a clear mandate from the people, lawmakers on Capitol Hill say they are excited by President Donald Trump’s early actions as the 47th president.

Advertisement

“There is just optimism in the air. You can feel it,” Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told One America News. “And I love the President’s speech about the American spirit,” Jordan continued. “The pioneers, the cowboys we’re the country that did so many things and accomplished so many things. I thought it was visionary, and I thought it was optimistic, which is the American attitude.”

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) continued with the same sentiment, adding that it was a comeback for the ages.

“I think the comebacks there and it’s born because for maybe the first time in American history, you actually had the Biden administration, which was so bad, and you could compare that with the previous Trump administration, which was so good,” Biggs said. “So, the people responded to that, and the ultimate reason everybody’s feeling so happy in 2025 is because there’s a mandate,” Biggs added. “President Trump won overwhelmingly in the popular vote, and he won, overwhelmingly in the electoral college too.”

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) says President Trump’s Inauguration speech was short because he recognized the need to end the abuse America faced at the hands of Joe Biden.

“President Trump realizes the seriousness of it,” Burchett said. “And I think that’s why his speech to us was probably one of the shortest on record of him or any other president. And the fact that he immediately went into signing executive orders and the abuse that this country’s taken at the hands of Joe Biden.” “I think that there is a new day in America,” said Burchett.

According to Congressman Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), Trump is experienced now and knows what he has to do to get things done.

“So I think he’s prepared to really be on offense this time and really aggressively execute his plan,” continued Davidson. “Whereas before he had a concept of what he wanted to do, and he felt like people would just fall in line and support it. He found out that’s not the way this town works. And so now he’s running a different style.” “President Trump comes into the job knowing exactly what he wants to do, how to do it, who his team is, who’s actually in the trenches with him, and who’s just talking a game,” Davidson said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!