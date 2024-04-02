Istanbul Nightclub Fire Kills At Least 29 People

Emergency teams and police officers work in the aftermath of a fire that broke out during day time in a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. A fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations on Tuesday killed at least 29 people, officials and reports said. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:00 AM -Tuesday, April 2, 2024

A massive fire at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, has killed at least 29 people, according to multiple reports and local officials.

Advertisement

According to the Istanbul governor’s office, at least one person was being treated in a hospital.

The Masquerade nightclub, which was shut down for renovations, was located on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besitkas district. The fire was eventually extinguished, according to officials.

Governor Davut Gul told reporters that the fire is under investigation and the victims are believed to be involved in the construction work of the 16-story building.

Additionally, law enforcement stated that they detained six people for questioning, including managers of the nightclub, its accountant and partners, as well as one person in charge of the renovations.

Re-elected Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, offered his condolences to X.

“May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives,” he wrote on X.

Imamoglu said that multiple firefighter and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

He also stated that authorities were inspecting the entire building to assess its safety.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!