Israel’s Cabinet Votes To Approve Hostage Release Deal

11/18/2023 Tel Aviv, Israel. A weekly protest in Tel Aviv, in front of the Tel Aviv Museum, where thousands of people gather every Saturday night to show their support for the families of hostages, urging the government to come out and speak to them, and to do all that’s necessary to bring them back. (Photo by Ori Aviram / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by ORI AVIRAM/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:13 PM – Tuesday, November 21 2023

Israel’s cabinet has voted to approve a hostage deal with Hamas with would allow the release of at least 50 hostages.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that a deal has been approved by the Israeli cabinet in almost a unanimous vote after five hours of discussion. A majority of the 38 ministers passed the deal, however, three cabinet ministers from the Religious Zionism party voted against it.

In the agreement, Hamas will release 50 hostages back into Israeli hands in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. As part of the deal, Israel must also allow 300 aid trucks per day to enter Gaza from Egypt.

A senior Israeli official reported to the Israeli news organization, Haaretz, that “the plan will see Hamas release 30 kidnapped children, eight mothers and 12 more women during a five-day cease-fire.”

According to The Times of Israel, groups of people taken from Israel will be released 12-13 people per day.

“Not all details of the agreement have been formally released to the public, but an Israeli government official briefing reporter earlier Tuesday said that the deal is expected to see the release of 50 living Israeli citizens, mostly women and children, in groups of 12-13 people per day.”

It is unclear when the deal will be implemented. However, the deal cannot go into place until Thursday, as Israeli judges need time to review the potential legal challenges to the release of prisoners.

The names of the Palestinian prisoners will be released to the public over the next 24 hours. Israeli citizens will have a chance to appeal the court against their release.

A second phase of this deal could see the terrorist group releasing more women, children and elderly individuals if Israel would extend the ceasefire by several days.

Hospitals in the Jewish State are preparing to receive hostages.

