Israeli Supreme Court Denies Appeal Against Hostage Deal

Photographs of some of those taken hostage by Hamas during their recent attacks are seen on October 18, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:05 PM – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal regarding ceasefire in the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Hamas, as well as the hostage release agreement with Hamas.

On Wednesday, Israel National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi announced that negotiations regarding the release of hostages have been delayed until at least Friday.

As a result, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Israel denied appeals to the ceasefire and the hostage release deal with Hamas.

A group called the Almagor Terror Victims Association, an Israeli organization that advocates for the rights of victims of terrorism, has announced that it will petition the High Court of Justice to overturn the agreement reached by the government to secure the release of 50 hostages that Hamas is holding in Gaza.

The organization filed a petition on Wednesday, claiming that because only a portion of Hamas’ hostages are expected to be freed, the agreement violates equality rights and poses a threat to Israeli security, according to the Times of Israel.

In a letter to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Almagor founder Meir Indoor and board member Dr. Aryeh Bachrach wrote that the association believes “the same landmines and surprises in the agreement were present in almost every other hostage deal in the past.”

Almagor has requested to see the list of all of the prisoners Israel is planning to release as part of the agreement, which the Justice Ministry has now announced on its website.

Additionally, the organization demanded to view a complete list of Israel’s promises to Hamas regarding the limitations on fighting during the ceasefire, which also include an end to intelligence gathering and the provision of fuel and other supplies that could enable Hamas to carry out terror attacks against Israeli citizens.

The organization would also prefer to have knowledge of “the general commitments Israel is making to Hamas that have been given directly or through a third party.”

However, with appeals against the deal being rejected, the hostage release and ceasefire agreements look ready to be enforced starting on Thursday morning.

According to the Office of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a total of 50 hostages will be freed from Hamas over a four-day period, while “the release of every additional ten hostages will result in one additional day in the pause” in the battle.

“The Government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza,” the office stated.

