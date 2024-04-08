Israeli Opposition Leader Lapid Holds High-Level Talks In D.C.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid arrives to speak to reporters after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US State Department on April 8, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

3:40 PM – Monday, April 8, 2024

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid says a hostage deal is “doable.”

Advertisement

Lapid met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington D.C. on Monday.

They discussed the need to work on a solution in Gaza, specifically the hostage situation.

Israeli officials say more than 130 people are still being held by Hamas.

Lapid said Israel and the United States must continue to work together in order to free the hostages.

“We need to bring them back home,” Lapid said. “The United States and the State of Israel are the best of allies and best friends and we need to maintain this friendship. No current events, no government even will interfere with this friendship.”

Lapid blamed Prime Minister Netanyahu for what he called “deteriorating relations” with the United States. He criticized Netanyahu, saying he’s making little process on eliminating Hamas and bringing hostages back home.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!