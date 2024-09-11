Israeli Officials Propose New Deal, Offering ‘Safe Passage’ To Hamas Leader In Exchange For Hostage Release

Gal Hirsch, coordinator for the cross-Governmental response to the hostage situation, addresses family and friends of those taken hostage by Hamas during an attack on Israel, at a press conference on October 13, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:53 PM – Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Gal Hirsch, an Israeli government official tasked with freeing the Gaza hostages, stated that if Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar were to direct the terrorist organization to let go of its control of the Gaza Strip and release the hostages, then the IDF would provide him with a safe passage out of the area.

During a visit to Washington, Hirsch stated that he is “ready to provide safe passage to Sinwar, his family, whoever wants to join him.”

“We want the hostages back,” Hirsh emphasized. “We want demilitarization, deradicalization of course – a new system that will manage Gaza.”

“In parallel, I must work on plans B, C, and D because I must bring the hostages back home,” Hirsch added. “The clock is ticking; the hostages do not have time.”

Hirsch also stated that the offer was presented a few days prior to his visit to Washington. However, it is unclear if there has been any interest relayed back from Sinwar.

The new offer emerges following months of stalled negotiation efforts to close out a cease-fire deal as well as a hostage release, which has been facilitated by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar.

“The fierce urgency of now is real for every individual who is suffering as a consequence of this conflict. We feel that urgency, and we – and so we have a determination,” stated U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Now, at the end of the day, people have to make decisions. Leaders have to make decisions. We can’t make those decisions for them.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of exile for Sinwar, “but I think the most important thing is that they surrender. If they lay down their arms, the war is over,” he said.

Roughly 100 hostages were released during a November cease-fire, with around 100 more still in captivity. It is unsure how many of the remaining hostages are still alive.

