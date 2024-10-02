Israeli Mother Killed While Shielding Baby As Hamas Terrorists Carry Out Attack, 7 Killed And 16 Injured

Floral tributes and candles for those killed in a gun and knife attack the previous day are seen on October 02, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:19 PM – Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that Mohammad Mesek and Ahmed Himouni were the Hamas members responsible for carrying out the killings. One of them was armed with a rifle, while the other wielded a knife.

Inbar Segev-Vigder, the slain mother, was killed along with 6 others. Additionally, another 16 people were wounded during the violent assault, including a child.

At least two of the people injured were in critical condition, suffering severe head wounds. They were rushed to the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, as well as the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

The other six people killed have been identified as 24-year-old Revital Bronstein, 42-year-old Ilia Nozadze, 30-year-old Shahar Goldman, 33-year-old Inbar Segev Vigder, 40-year-old Nadia Sokolenco, and 26-year-old Jonas Chrosis.

Segev-Vigder was gunned down as the men exited a rail station in Jaffa, Israeli media reported. Fortunately, the woman’s child is said to be safe, as he was shielded by her while she suffered from the incoming gunfire. A woman nearby who witnessed the attack also reportedly grabbed Segev Vigder’s baby and took him to the hospital along with an officer after the men scurried away.

“[Segev-Vigder] went to get off the train and was shot,” the witness said. “We heard the baby screaming. We pulled him out of the carrier. One of the policemen took me and the baby in a van to Wolfson [hospital].”

The attackers fled on foot but were shot and killed by alerted security forces. The men were also later identified as Palestinian residents with connections to Hamas who had been living in the city of Hebron.

Segev-Vigder’s husband, Yaari Vigder, drove to the scene after he heard about the attack and was not able to get a response back from his wife.

“After a thorough search, I found our dog shot while passers-by were taking care of her,” he stated.

“I looked for Inbar in the whole neighborhood and realized that I had to go to the hospital because I didn’t get a response from anywhere,” he continued, adding that he found his son in a protected region of the hospital as Iranian rockets were still being fired into Israel.

“Ari was in a carrier that covered Inbar’s entire upper body during the attack, he was not injured at all,” he stated. “For the rest of his life – may he feel the same love he received from Inbar.”

Israel is currently preparing a response to Tuesday’s attack, which saw Iran launch hundreds of missiles targeting Israeli military infrastructure, many of which were shot down by Israel’s iron dome, as well as assistance from the United States.

