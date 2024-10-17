Israeli Military Investigating If Hamas Leader And October 7 Mastermind Yahya Sinwar Has Been Killed In Gaza Strike

Yahya al-Sinwar (C), Gaza Strip chief of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement, waves to supporters as he arrives to attend a rally marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day, a commemoration in support of the Palestinian people celebrated annually on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City, on April 14, 2023. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:08 AM – Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Israeli military announced Thursday morning it was investigating whether Hamas leader and October 7th mastermind Yahya Sinwar was among three terrorists killed in a recent strike in Gaza.

A high ranking senior Israeli official believes there is a “high likelihood” Sinwar is among the deceased, according to the Times Of Israel reported Thursday.

“During IDF operations in Gaza, three terrorists were eliminated,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. “The IDF and ISA [Israel Security Agency] are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed.” Two of Israel’s broadcasters, KAN and N12 News, were also citing officials as saying Sinwar was among those taken out as photos of a man resembling the Hamas commander lying dead in rubble began circulating online.

The IDF added that there was no sign of any hostages being present in the building when the three terrorists were killed.

“The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution,” the military said.

Sinwar was the ringleader of the October 7th terrorist attack that began the war in Gaza, after being named head of the terror group after former leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in August.

If the death is confirmed, it could cause increased tensions throughout the Middle East where fears have continued to grow about a larger scale war in the wake of the Iranian missile attack on October 1st.

Meanwhile, the Jewish State has already killed several Hamas leaders in Gaza, including Sinwar’s “right-hand man” and de facto Gaza Prime Minister, Rawhi Mushtaha.

Additionally, Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon have also been taken out in Israeli-led missile strikes, including veteran leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in late September in Beirut.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

