Israeli K-9 Unit Credited After Rescue Of Over 200 Civilians During Hamas Attacks

(Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:24 PM – Sunday, October 15, 2023

An expansive Israeli K-9 unit has been recognized after rescuing over 200 civilians in Gaza that were taken and being held as hostages by Hamas.

Advertisement

According to a Israel Defense Force (IDF) spokesman, the K-9 unit had been deployed last week in several regions close to Gaza that were under Hamas’ siege. The dogs were credited with “rescuing hostages, saving lives, and eliminating terrorists who had barricaded themselves in houses.”

During one battle at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a trained canine named “Naro” was assigned to find Hamas members and weapons. Instead, the dog ended up discovering the location of an impending ambush on Israeli soldiers by Hamas gunmen.

After being notified of the ambush, Israeli soldiers were then able to neutralize it. However, the soldiers later discovered that Naro had been killed in the turmoil and returned the body to base for an official burial.

In another case, a K-9 named “Charlie” also reportedly tracked down a senior Hamas leader.

A commander from the Oketz Unit stated that the Israeli K-9 units will begin training to turn their attention to offensive operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“The next step is to enter the Gaza Strip,” the unidentified commander said. “The mission is to neutralize all the terrorists we confront in the field; we are ready, we are strong, we are united, and we are going to win.”

Israeli media reports stated that the Oketz K-9’s will most likely be utilized to assist in the release of the captives. The unit also boasts that each dog is specially-trained to perform a wide range of specific missions.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement