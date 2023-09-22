Israel Unveils Multimillion Dollar AI Tank

Israeli soldiers take position with their tank on the hills of Beit Jala overlooking the West Bank town of Bethlehem 08 October 2000. (Photo by PATRICK BAZ / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK BAZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:48 PM – Friday, September 22, 2023

Israel has unveiled the Barak tank, its newest generation of its ‘Merkava’ main battle tank.

On Tuesday, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that the tank will be equipped with artificial intelligence, sensors, radar and small cameras. In addition, the tank will have night vision capabilities, touchscreens and advanced observation.

The military said the “Barak” tank will promise a “new era” to the Israel Defense Force (IDF).

“The Barak tank is very innovative – it takes our maneuvering capabilities to another level, and it is a clear expression of our technological capabilities,” Israeli Minister of Defense (IMOD) Yoav Gallant stated.

The tank, whose name translates to “lightning,” is a fifth-generation Barak tank.

It is unknown how many units of the tank are on order or how much each tank will cost. Experts believe the tank will be similar to the Merkava 4M. The Merkava 4M, which is not as technologically complex as the Barak tank, costs around $3.5 million.

The Barak tank is expected to replace all Merkava 4M tanks by 2025.

