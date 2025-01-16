Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal Restored After Resolution Of ‘Last-Minute Crisis,’ Says Official

Musicians play in front of an installation set up on a square outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, now informally called the “Hostages Square”, in Tel Aviv on January 16, 2025. Israel said on January 15 that several points in the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal still needed to be resolved but expected them to be finalised even as news spread that an agreement with Hamas had been reached. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

Thursday, January 16, 2025

UPDATE 10:36 AM: Multiple reports have now confirmed that the “last-minute crisis” that held up the Israel-Hamas cease-fire and hostage deal on Thursday has been resolved, with the new deal expected to go into effect Sunday.

The deal was originally put on hold Thursday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced there was a “last-minute crisis,” involved in the deal, delaying a security cabinet vote amid government infighting and Hamas’ alleged “last-minute blackmail attempt.”

Aryeh Deri, chairman of the Shas party in the Knesset, said the issues have now been dealt with and Netanyahu is putting on the final touches with his cabinet for parliament to approve.

“A few minutes ago I received a final announcement that all obstacles have been overcome and the deal is underway,” Deri said in a statement, according to a Times of Israel translation.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s cabinet is scheduled to convene on Friday to approve the cease-fire and hand it off to the Knesset, an Israeli official said in a statement to CNN.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that despite the original setback, the U.S. expects the cease-fire and hostage exchange will go on as scheduled on Sunday.

“I am confident, and I fully expect that implementation will begin, as we said, on Sunday,” Blinken said at his farewell news conference.

8:33 AM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that the cease-fire deal with Israel and Hamas is on hold because of a “last-minute crisis,” as the Jewish State shared a new video of the terrorist group boasting of its “pride” at the October 7th terrorist attack.

This comes after Netanyahu delayed his cabinet voting Thursday on approving the historic deal, while accusing Hamas of “a last-minute blackmail attempt.”

“Israel will not set a date for a cabinet and government meeting until the mediators announce that Hamas has approved all the details of the agreement,” his office said.

The details also included Hamas objecting to a part of the agreement that gave Israel the right to refuse the release of Palestinian prisoners accused of murders.

“Hamas is demanding that it determine the identity of the terrorists to be released,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, saying they will stand strong on the earlier agreement.

However, a senior Hamas official denied the claims, saying the terror group remained “committed” to the historic agreement announced Wednesday.

Israel responded to those claims by sharing a video Thursday of Hamas leader Khalil al-Haya responding to the deal by expressing ongoing commitment to the terrorism that led to the October 7th attack.

“What occurred on October 7 — a miraculous military and security achievement by the elite Qassam Brigades — will remain a source of pride for our people,” al-Haya said in the speech, according to a translated video shared by Israeli diplomat David Saranga. “It struck the heart of the enemy and will lead, Allah willing, to the restoration of all our rights,” he said — accusing Israel of “genocidal wars, Nazi crimes, and acts of inhumanity,” according to the translation. “We will never forget or forgive those who participated in this genocide … Justice will be served to these criminals, even if delayed,” he was quoted as saying. “Our enemy will see no moment of weakness or surrender from us.”

Meanwhile, as Thursday’s cabinet vote is delayed, mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. are expected to meet in Cairo Thursday for more talks on the deal, which has been in indirect talks for almost a year.

The ongoing talks this week led to several reports that the terrorist group accepted a draft agreement of a cease-fire deal that would see the release of 33 hostages.

The deal requires approval from Israel’s cabinet and government, which would go into effect Sunday if implemented, which is just one day before President-elect Donald Trump takes back the White House.

Additionally, the plan outlines a six-week initial cease-fire with a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

It also includes a surge of humanitarian aid to help the population living within the torn apart Gaza Strip.

Qatar, who has been a mediator during the talks, claimed earlier that Israel and Hamas were at the “closest point” yet to come to an agreement.

The plan, which is a three-phase agreement, would swap 33 hostages over a six week period for possibly hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

While the deal does not include a written guarantee that the cease-fire will continue into the second phase, three mediators have given Hamas verbal guarantees that negotiations will continue as planned until a deal is met.

The second phase would include Hamas releasing the remaining hostages, mainly male soldiers, in exchange for more prisoners and the “complete withdrawal” of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The third phase would then include the return of the remaining hostages in exchange for a three- to five-year plan to rebuild war torn Gaza.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly warned Hamas there would be “hell to pay” if the hostages are not released.

Hamas is still holding almost 100 hostages, including seven Americans, in Gaza following the group’s 2023 terrorist attack on Israel.

However, almost half of them could be dead, according to officials involved with the war.

