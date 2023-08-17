Israel Confirms Largest-Ever Defense Deal With Germany For $3.5 Billion Arrow Defense Missile System

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands next to an Arrow-3 Anti-ballistic Missile System at the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) MLM Division plant in the central Israeli town of Be’er Ya’akov on January 22, 2019. (Photo by Tomer Appelbaum / POOL / AFP)

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that they have secured their largest defense deal with Germany in the country’s history.

The deal will reportedly be worth $3.5 billion and includes selling a missile defense system to the western European country after the United States government approves the deal.

The advanced defense system purchased by Germany is called “Arrow 3” and was created to intercept long-range ballistic missiles at high altitudes above the atmosphere.

Israeli defense officials commented on the deal, stating it would extend Germany’s defense capability and help strengthen ties between both Israel and the United States.

The U.S. and Israel have reportedly been developing the advanced defense missile system since 1986.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the deal “historic.”

“Seventy-five years ago the Jewish people were ground to dust on the soil of Nazi Germany,” Netanyahu said. “Seventy-five years later, the Jewish state gives Germany a different Germany the tools to defend itself.”

However, the deal still requires approval by both country’s parliaments.

According to the Director of the Israeli Missile Defense Organization, Moshe Patel, the components will be delivered to Germany by the year 2025 and the system will reach full capability by the year 2030.

Uzi Rubin, the former director of Israel’s missile defense program said that they will not be supplying Ukraine with any weapons and that they want to keep their defense ties with Russia.

