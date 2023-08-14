Islamic Extremist Teen Charged In Connection To Terrorism Probe

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:38 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023

A West Philadelphia teen has been charged amid a terrorism investigation for allegedly communicating with a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

On Monday, the arrest of the 17-year-old boy was announced by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline McGuire at a press conference.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly interacted with Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ), which the United States government had designated as a terrorist organization in 2022 and is said to be affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

The FBI claimed that the teen was also exchanging terrorist propaganda and instructions on how to conduct crimes, including making bombs. They claimed that he appeared to be preparing to leave the country in order to engage in or support terrorism.

Additionally, the unidentified subject allegedly purchased tactical equipment, chemicals, wiring, and devices often used as remote detonators.

“These purchases quickly escalated this case in both threat and priority for our office,” McGuire said. “This was now a situation where we believed public safety was at risk.”

The 17-year-old was taken into custody Friday after the FBI and district attorneys got a hold of a warrant for his arrest as well as one for a search of his home.

The teen boy has not been publicly identified due to his age. He is currently charged for the possession of weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson, causing or risking catastrophe, and other related offenses.

