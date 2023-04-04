ISIS commander killed in Syria by U.S. military

(Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:41 PM – Tuesday, April 4, 2023

A drone strike that was carried out by the American-led coalition in Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group.

A statement released by United States Central Command identified the man as Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri. The statement said that the ISIS leader would “temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks.”

“U.S. Central Command forces conducted a unilateral strike in northwest Syria killing Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader, on April 3rd,” General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM Commander, said in the statement.

According to CENTCOM, Al-Jabouri was the individual that that was “responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe,” as well as being responsible for leading ISIS operations in Turkey.

U.S. defense officials said that the U.S. military, in coordination with the Syrian Democratic Forces, had tracked the target for months before the strike which took place in Ad Dana.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that only one person was killed in the strike that it reported had taken place near the rebel-held village of Kefteen according to The Associated Press.

The Syrian Civil Defense, otherwise known as “the White Helmets,” said that they had evacuated the man from the area, but he had eventually succumbed to the wounds he sustained.

The strike was the latest in a string of attacks which targeted al Qaeda-linked militants and senior ISIS members in Syria over the past few years.

ISIS Founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted by U.S. forces in a raid in 2019. His successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi would be killed in a differnet raid in 2022 in Syria.

Syrian rebels had killed the group’s leader, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in October. However, he was shortly replaced by Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi.

In February, a drone strike had killed two local activists who were initially identified as Horas al-Din members, one was later confirmed as a senior member of ISIS.

The leaders are not believed to be related. The name “Al-Qurayshi” that they carry comes from the name of the tribe to which Islam’s Prophet Muhammad had belonged, which was Quraish. ISIS members claim that heir leaders are descendants of this tribe, and the name “al-Qurayshi” is merely an assumed name they carry.

According to reports, no civilians were killed or injured during the strike.

