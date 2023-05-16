IRS whistleblower letter points out DOJ retaliation in Hunter Biden probe

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building stands on April 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. April 15 is the deadline in the United States for residents to file their income tax returns. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

12:59 PM – Tuesday, May 16, 2023

In a letter to the House and Senate justice committees, attorneys for an IRS whistleblower claim that the whistleblower’s entire team has been dismissed from the Hunter Biden investigation, accusing the government of engaging in unlawful retribution.

Congress was informed by the whistleblower’s legal counsel that the removal had been mandated by the Department of Justice.

“Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress,” the letter stated.

“He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice,” attorneys Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt wrote.

Protections for whistleblowers are codified in federal law. A whistleblower must initially approach their immediate supervisor or the supervisor in charge of the relevant matter, according to protocol. The whistleblower can go directly to the inspector general of their agency if they feel that approaching a supervisor could endanger their safety or if they suspect the supervisor is connected to any alleged wrongdoing. When necessary, the Inspector General can then interact with Congress from there.

According to sources, the IRS whistleblower in this instance disclosed information to the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for tax administration.

Depending on the circumstances, removing a whistleblower from a situation or inquiry might be interpreted as retaliation, but it might also be required to protect the impartiality of the investigation and the accused witness, sources added.

“The department cannot comment on the matter,” a Justice Department spokesperson said. “As to any investigation of Hunter Biden, as the attorney general has said, that investigation is being handled by US Attorney David Weiss, who has full authority to make investigative decisions and to bring charges in any jurisdiction as he deems appropriate.”

