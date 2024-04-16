Iran Threatens Second Attack On Israel With Weapons ‘Not Used Before,’ Receiving Russian Military Aid

(Photo by Majid/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:42 AM – Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Multiple surfacing reports claim that Iran is now receiving brand-new weaponry from Russia, including anti-aircraft launchers and fighter jets.

Advertisement

Abolfazl Amouei, a spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, reportedly told Al-Mayadeen News that the Islamic Republic “will confront any Israeli aggression and respond to it.”

“We are ready to use weapons that we have not used before,” the official told Al-Mayadeen News, according to the Economic Times.

“We have plans for all scenarios, and we call on the Zionists to act rationally.”

Additionally, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also warned that if Israel takes even the “slightest action,” it will face “a severe, extensive and painful response.”

“The blind support of some Western countries to the Zionist regime is the cause of tension in the region,” he claimed, according to the Daily Express.

“We will respond in a massive, broad and painful manner to the slightest action targeting Iranian interests.”

Iran has several nuclear research sites, two uranium mines, a research reactor, uranium processing facilities, and three uranium enrichment plants.

In November 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran’s uranium stockpile was more than 20 times larger than the limit agreed upon under the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal. In December of the same year, the United Nations warned that Iran had enriched uranium up to 60% purity, which is close to weapons-grade, and they also said that the country has “enough uranium to build three atomic bombs.”

Russia has offered continued support to Iran with air defense technology and advanced fighter jets, as well as support for spy satellites. Additionally, Russia could help rebuild Iran’s air force, which is currently made up of rebuilt Soviet and U.S. jets from before 1979.

Officials in Iran have been pushing for Russia’s anti-aircraft launchers, which according to military experts, are capable of destroying stealth fighter jets that the U.S. and Israel possess.

Currently, Iran has been supporting Russia against Ukraine by supplying thousands of drones and missiles to Moscow to support its war efforts. Russia agreed last year to buy close to $2 billion worth of military equipment.

Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the Jewish state has “no choice” but to retaliate against Tehran after they launched hundreds of missiles and drones against Israel on Saturday.

However, according to the Jerusalem Post, none of the drones or cruise missiles made it through the Iron Dome.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!