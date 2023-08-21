Iowa Poll: Pres. Trump Dominates Field Ahead Of GOP Debate

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin
10:38 AM – Monday, August 21, 2023
Former President Donald Trump has built a 23-percentage-point lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to a closely watched Iowa poll released before the first GOP primary debate.
The poll, conducted by the Des Moines Register, shows that the 45th president is the first choice with 42% of “likely Republican caucusgoers.” DeSantis (R-Fla.) is the first choice of 19%, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) comes in third with 9%.
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) and former Vice President are tied at 6%, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R-N.Y.) at 5%, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy comes in at 4%.
Senior Trump Advisor Jason Miller celebrated the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Among actual GOPers, POTUS 45’s lead grows to 51-20,” Miller wrote. “19% surveyed have Caucused for Dems & 25% ID as [independents]. DeSanctimonious now relying on non-Republicans in IA!”
The survey also showed that Trump supporters are more likely to stay supporting the 45th president. As Miller pointed out, 66% of likely caucusgoers who picked Trump as their first choice said their mind was made up.
The poll also revealed that the 45th president leads DeSantis among self-identified Republicans by 51%-20%. And, to add to that, Trump has built up a big lead among Evangelical voters, a demographic many pollsters and candidates view as key to winning Iowa. 47% of Evangelicals say Trump is their first choice, as 20% say DeSantis is theirs.
The poll was conducted between Aug. 13-17 and polled more than 400 likely Republican caucusgoers. 25% of the poll’s respondents were self-identified Independents who said they would likely caucus with the Republicans this year.
RealClearPolitics polling average showed Trump holding an even bigger advantage in Iowa, leading DeSantis by 26%.
