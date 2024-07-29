Iowa Law Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks Of Pregnancy Takes Effect

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs into law a bill that will ban most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy during a visit to the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:37 AM – Monday, July 29, 2024

Iowa’s new abortion law went into effect Monday, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Advertisement

The Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling in 2022 that there was no constitutional right to abortion in the state, which is the same year the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“There is no right more sacred than life,” Republican Governor Kim Reynolds said in June. “I’m glad that the Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the will of the people of Iowa.”

Meanwhile, across the United States, four states have abortion bans after six weeks of pregnancy, and 14 states have near-total bans at all stages of pregnancy.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, called it a “historic day for Iowa.”

However, abortion providers have been fighting the new law by making abortion access more available in neighboring states.

“The ban going into effect today will impact Iowans for generations to come,” said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Abortion will be a main focus of the 2024 election, with Republicans celebrating the new law in Iowa and Democrats critical of it, claiming it takes away freedoms from women. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign will focus on abortion to swing voters.

The newest law was passed by a Republican-controlled legislature in a special session in 2023, but it was met with a legal challenge that was immediately filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic.

Additionally, the Iowa Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling in June stated that no abortions will be allowed in the state after six weeks and ordered the hold to be lifted.

As for election ramifications, former President Donald Trump is expected to win The Hawkeye State, but Democrats hope to flip at least one congressional seat in the state and reduce the size of the Republican majorities in the Iowa Legislature.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!