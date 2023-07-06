Iowa Gov. calls special election to protect unborn babies

SIOUX CITY, IA – NOVEMBER 03: Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) joins former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport on November 3, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

10:58 AM – Thursday, July 6, 2023

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds called for a special session on Wednesday in order to pass legislation that protects unborn lives.

Following a Supreme Court ruling that was split on a six-week abortion ban she proposed back in 2018, Reynolds made the announcement that she will convene the General Assembly of Iowa on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

Reynolds criticized the courts split decision allowing abortion to continue to be legal up to the 20th week of pregnancy rather than the sixth.

“This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law,” she said.

Reynolds suggested during the session that she and the GOP-controlled legislation were likely to enact harsher abortion restrictions.

“Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives,” stated Governor Reynolds in a press release.

It is unclear what type of law Republicans will pursue during the special session. It has been speculated that some lawmakers want to match the 2018 law which bans abortion after around six weeks, while others may want to pass legislation that bans it altogether.

“I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time. Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families,” Reynolds said. “These are the most essential building blocks of our society, and they are what will keep the foundation of our state and country strong for generations to come.”

Iowa Democrats have strongly opposed these new restrictions and claim that they will fight any new restrictions passed.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst (D-Iowa) said that Reynolds’ special session is “all politics.”

“Everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion. Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family,” Konfrst said.

