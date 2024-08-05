Intelligence Officials Foresee ‘Imminent’ Iranian Attack on Israel

The Israeli Iron Dome missile defence system (L) intercepts rockets (R) fired by the Hamas movement towards southern Israel (Photo by ANAS BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:03 PM – Monday, August 5, 2024

Intelligence officials in Washington, D.C., believe that a retaliatory Iranian attack on Israel is “imminent,” prompting President Biden and his national security team to discuss their next steps in the situation room on Monday.

Advertisement

The president will also reportedly converse with Jordan’s King Abdullah, as Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made a visit to Iran in an attempt to de-escalate tensions and prevent further escalation.

“We want the escalation to end,” Ayman Safadi asserted.

Major retaliatory attacks are expected from Iranian proxies as the deaths of a Hamas leader and a Hezbollah commander have been attributed to Israel’s Mossad agency.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to seek revenge against Israel for the assassinations of its allies.

Additionally, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned his peers of an imminent attack on Israel from Iran and Hezbollah as early as Monday.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, the head of the U.S. Central Command, is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday in order to coordinate plans to combat a potential attack.

In a statement, the G7 explained the need for “all involved parties once again to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively toward de-escalation.”

On Sunday evening, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Gallant had briefed Austin on the “security developments in the region and IDF readiness to defend Israel against potential threats posed by Iran and its proxies.”

In another potential escalatory turn of events, The Times of Israel reported that Israel was considering launching a preemptive strike in an attempt to deter Iran, should they find solid evidence of Iran about to strike.

“We are doing everything possible to make sure that this situation does not boil over,” said White House deputy national security advisor Jon Finer on Sunday. Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!