Indonesia Issues Tsunami Warning After Volcano Erupts Multiple Times

10:12 AM – Thursday, April 18, 2024

Indonesian officials issued a tsunami warning to residents on Wednesday after catastrophic eruptions at Mt. Ruang were witnessed, sending ashes sky high into the air.

Officials quickly ordered over 11,000 residents to leave the region.

The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had over five massive eruptions in the past 24 hours, Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation reported.

Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), located in the North Sulawesi province, was hit with an “explosive eruption,” with a column of ash reaching a staggering mile high from the peak on Tuesday before extending further to a mile-and-a-half a day later.

Additionally, officials said on Thursday that there was “another explosive eruption,” with a cloud of black ash reaching up to two miles high.

Thursday’s eruption was “accompanied by roaring sounds and an earthquake,” they added.

“The eruption of Ruang volcano caused ash rain accompanied by stones and gravel and reached residential areas on the Tagulandang coast,” the agency said, citing reports from the Sitaro Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency. “Several residents were reported to have been hit by thrown gravel and rocks and have received intensive treatment.”

Authorities raised their volcano alert to its highest level.

Currently, Indonesia has a population of around 270 million people and 120 active volcanoes. The country is susceptible to volcanic activity due to the fact that it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

Authorities also told tourists and others to stay at least 3.7 miles from the 2,738 foot Ruang volcano.

Meanwhile, local officials are worried that part of the volcano could collapse into the sea and cause a tsunami that has not been seen since the 1871 eruption.

Residents will be relocated to Manado, the nearest city on Sulawesi Island, a journey of six hours by boat.

The last time a tsunami took place in Indonesia was back in 2018, after Anak Krakatau volcano prompted a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java following a mountain collapse which killed 430 people.

