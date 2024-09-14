Indianapolis: Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison After Fatal Road Rage Shooting

(Marion County Police Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:27 AM – Saturday, September 14, 2024

An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 60 years behind bars following a road rage shooting that left a man dead.

On Friday, a Marion County judge sentenced Dion Kimbrough, 24, to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

According to prosecutors, Eli Hickerson, 30, was a passenger in a car on July 18th, 2022, when Kimbrough shot him.

Kimbrough was driving a box truck as the two vehicles traveled down Interstate 70 on Indianapolis’ far eastside.

The car’s driver told investigators he saw a box truck driving erratically on Interstate 465 before it began following him as he exited onto Interstate 70.

According to the driver, the box truck approached his car, and the truck driver fired several shots.

“Mr. Hickerson tragically lost his life due to an unacceptable act of road rage violence on his commute home from work,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

Kimbrough’s attorney, Israel Nunez Cruz, has stated that his client acted in self-defense and intends to appeal his conviction.

