Indiana Woman Fatally Shoots Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Who Held Husband At Gunpoint

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:06 PM – Sunday, August 13, 2023

A woman in Indiana shot and killed a man that she recognized who drove into her front yard and held her husband at gunpoint, according to authorities.

Last Monday at about 6:30 p.m. in Salem, 45-year-old Michael Chastain reportedly drove across the front yard of the couple’s home.

According to WDRB, Chastain had purportedly grabbed the male homeowner as he exited his car, pulled him to the ground, and quickly put a pistol to his head.

When the man’s wife saw what was unraveling, she grabbed her own revolver and ran outside to shoot Chastain.

“[Chastain] exited his vehicle and put a firearm toward the homeowner’s head. The wife of the homeowner observed the altercation that occurred, walked outside with a firearm, and eventually shot Chastain,” said John Davis, Indiana State Police Sgt.

The failed assailant was transferred to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

According to Indiana State Police, Chastain previously dated the husband and wife’s daughter, but the young woman no longer resided at the residence. It is currently unknown why the suspect chose to attack his ex-girlfriend’s father.

Chastain reportedly had a lengthy criminal past and was well-known to law enforcement prior to his death, police said.

According to WLKY, the woman was not charged in the shooting incident. She also requested that her identity not be made public.

