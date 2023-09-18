Indiana Sen. Mike Braun Endorses Trump, Adding To Growing List Of Elected Officials Backing The 45th President

Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun speaks during a campaign stop on November 3, 2018 in Greenwood, Indiana. Braun is locked in a tight race with incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

10:42 AM – Monday, September 18, 2023

Republican Senator Mike Braun has thrown his hat behind former President Donald Trump in his bid to become the 47th president of the United States.

Advertisement

“As a Main Street Entrepreneur and political outsider, I’ve seen firsthand how the Washington swamp works against Hoosiers and works overtime to hamper our prosperity,” Braun said in a statement. “Donald Trump is a businessman and outsider,” Braun continued. “Together, we took on the Washington swamp with a historic victory in the 2018 Indiana Senate race.”

Braun, who is running to become governor of Indiana, was a defender of Trump during his first impeachment trial. Trump helped Braun defeat then-incumbent Democrat Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly in 2018.

“Donald Trump is the candidate capable of returning us to the America First policies that delivered unmatched prosperity and security for the American people,” Braun wrote.

Braun became the 11th sitting U.S. senator to back Trump for president, joining the likes of Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), North Carolina Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.), and Ohio Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio). Four sitting governors and more than 70 members of the House of Representatives have also endorsed Trump.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts