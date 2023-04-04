Indiana school evacuates after possible chemical spill

Beech Grove Highschool was evacuated on April 4, 2023. (Photo by Sarah Nelson / IndyStar)

UPDATED 6:20 PM – Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Local authorities in Indiana said that more than 20 instructors and students were treated for injuries following a potential chemical spill on Tuesday at Beech Grove High School.

The Indianapolis Fire Department claimed that a suspicious looking white, hazy mist entered the women’s restroom at Beech Grove High School, causing throat irritation in 12 staff members and nine students.

According to school administrators, all 1,000 pupils in the school were evacuated within minutes.

Local sources said that authorities are still currently unsure about what may have created the mysterious haze. Throughout their search, no meter readings were discovered.

“At this time, we really have no idea what was deployed inside the bathroom,” said Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

All 21 children and staff members reported having an itchy and scratchy throat, and firefighters classified all of the injuries as minimal. None of them were brought to the hospital and they were all treated there at the school instead.

Classes are anticipated to resume the following day after the school had been completely cleaned and sanitized.

School officials announced that they will be watching security camera footage to look into what might have caused this.

“A disruption of the school day like what was experienced today is unacceptable, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that the cause of the incident is uncovered and appropriate consequences are rendered,” said Beech Grove Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack.

Any Beech Grove High School students or employees who have lingering throat discomfort were urged by an on-site doctor to abstain from smoking, vaping, or using tobacco for the remainder of the day.

They were also told to get some fresh air and stay in well-ventilated areas.

“I am extremely proud of the incredible response by our law enforcement, fire department, and first responders during this very active event… Additionally, the BGHS students, teachers, and staff as well as our colleagues at Hornet Park and the Beech Grove Community Center were nothing but extraordinary. Thankfully, a potentially frightening event ended with a positive and safe outcome,” Hammack maintained.

