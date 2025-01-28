Indiana Man Pardoned By Trump For J6 Involvement Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop

(photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:36 AM – Tuesday, January 28, 2025

An Indiana man who was pardoned for his participation in the January 6th protest was shot dead by a deputy during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Matthew Huttle was killed during an altercation with a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over on Indiana State Road 14 near the Pulaski County line and attempted to arrest Huttle, according to state police.

“An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect,” state police said in a news release.

Additionally, police said Huttle allegedly had a gun on him inside the vehicle.

The killed suspect was granted a pardon from Donald Trump last week, which wiped away a misdemeanor charge tied to his involvement in the January 6th demonstration.

The Indiana native was sentenced to six months behind bars in 2023 after he pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building. He was released from jail in July 2024, according to the Washington Post.

He was also among almost 1,500 January 6 defendants who received pardons from Trump.

Indiana State Police did not reveal information about the circumstances around the shooting, including why Huttle was being arrested.

Meanwhile, an investigation is still ongoing.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle,” his defense attorney Andrew Hemmer stated.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!