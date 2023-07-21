Indian authorities arrest 4 in connection to the rape of two women who were paraded naked by a mob

People shout slogans during a protest against violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, on July 21, 2023 in Bengaluru, India. Outrage erupted across the country after grainy mobile phone footage of two Kuki tribal women who were forcibly stripped naked, paraded and gang raped by a mob of the majority Meitei tribal group went viral on social media forcing the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to break his months long silence on the ethnic conflict in the northeastern state of Manipur that has so far claimed over 140 lives. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Four individuals have been detained by Indian officials on Thursday in connection with the “heinous crime of abduction and gangrape” of two women who were paraded naked by a mob in the Indian state of Manipur.

This comes as a graphic video showing two women in Manipur, India, being surrounded by a group of young men who groped their genitals and dragged them to a field, subjecting the women to further atrocities. The video went viral on social media, triggering massive outrage both nationally and internationally.

According to the police, the two ladies were attacked on May 4th, one day after fatal ethnic violence erupted in the state. According to the lawsuit, rape, and murder were committed by “unknown miscreants.” The two ladies were allegedly part of a family belonging to the Kuki-Zo community, as confirmed by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum in Manipur that was assaulted by a mob on May 18th and which left two of its male members slain.

The heinous nature of the assault spurred widespread condemnation, prompting India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to break his silence on the issue. In a press statement on Thursday, he expressed his deep sorrow and anger, vowing that the perpetrators would not escape justice.

“What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he asserted, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Modi urged the heads of state governments to prioritize the safety of women and deemed the incident “shameful for any civilized nation.”

The incident unfolded amidst a backdrop of ethnic violence in Manipur, a state on the northeastern frontier of India, where clashes between different communities have escalated to near-civil war levels. Since May, mobs have wreaked havoc in villages, torching houses, and leaving more than 130 people dead.

The roots of the conflict can be traced back to an affirmative action controversy, where Christian Kukis protested against the demands of the mostly Hindu Meiteis for special status. The Meiteis sought privileges in land ownership and government jobs in the hills predominantly populated by the Kukis and other tribal groups. Thus, the attack on the Kuki women may reportedly have been in retaliation for false reports that a Meitei women had been raped by a Kuki men,

Despite the presence of the army in Manipur, the clashes have persisted, leading to the formation of armed militias by warring factions. Isolated villages continue to bear the brunt of the violence, with gunfire echoing in their midst. The dire situation has forced over 60,000 people to flee their homes, seeking refuge in packed relief camps.

International concern over the violence in Manipur and the plight of religious minorities, particularly Christians, prompted the European Parliament to adopt a resolution, urging Indian authorities to take decisive action to stop the violence and ensure the protection of vulnerable communities. However, India’s foreign ministry has dismissed the resolution, describing it as interference in the nation’s internal affairs.

