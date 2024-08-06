Independent Candidate RFK Jr. Fights N.Y. Residency Lawsuit

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:53 PM – Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared in court to fight a lawsuit that alleges he had falsely claimed New York residency.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, brought by Clear Choice PAC, challenges Kennedy’s purported residency claim.

According to the complaint, Kennedy claimed to be residing in Katonah, New York, but in reality, he has been living in Los Angeles, California, since he married actress Cheryl Hines in 2014.

“While Mr. Kennedy may have purchased a home in California and temporarily moved his family there while his wife pursues her acting career, Mr. Kennedy is and always has been a New Yorker,” the Independent candidate’s lawyers wrote in a court filing, according to the Associated Press.

Kennedy claimed that the home he listed on his New York ballot access petition belonged to a friend and that he has been living there, paying rent, receiving mail, and listing the address on his driver’s license since being kicked out of a different Katonah home in March of 2023 that was owned by a different friend.

However, the owner of the home, David Michaelis, disputed Kennedy’s claim, calling it “a fiction” and indicating that Kennedy never resided there.

Later, in June, a lawsuit was filed that claimed that Kennedy had no written lease and had spent “vanishingly little time, if any” in Katonah.

Kennedy’s lawyers argued that he has lived in New York since he was 10 and maintains a “continuing connection” to the Katonah area.

“He even keeps his beloved falcons in New York state,” his attorney, William F. Savino, said in a statement Monday, noting that Kennedy intends to permanently move back to New York once his wife retires from acting.

Kennedy is expected to testify in the court challenge later this week.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!