Immigrant Shelter Will Cost NY Taxpayers $20M A Month, $10k Per Migrant

2:00 PM – Sunday, August 13, 2023

New York taxpayers will pay $20 million a month to hold migrants on Randall’s Island, or $10,000 per asylum seeker if the facility fills all 2,000 beds, according to a state source who disclosed documents and internal emails to the press.

The provisional facility off the coast of Manhattan is one of four migrant housing facilities entirely sponsored by the state as part of a frantic attempt to keep up with the influx of migrants that has New York City at capacity.

Last Monday, New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams stated that the city’s migrant crisis will cost a stunning $12 billion over the next three years.

“We are past our breaking point,” Adams said during a City Hall briefing. “With more than 57,300 individuals currently in our care on an average night, it amounts to $9.8 million a day, almost $300 million a month and nearly $3.6 billion a year.”

Since the spring of 2022, about 100,000 men, women, and children seeking refuge have arrived in New York City, with more than 57,000 people residing in 198 emergency shelters across the five boroughs.

The record flow has also spilled onto Manhattan’s streets, where hundreds of refugees were forced to sleep outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown two weeks ago.

However, the decision to place migrant males on select Randall’s Island soccer fields has enraged the local sports community, including one of Adams’ own commissioners, who has spoken out against it.

Vilda Vera Mayuga, head of the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, circulated petitions to block the use of youth soccer fields for the mega-shelter facility.

Meanwhile, Hochul vowed to include Floyd Bennett Field, a former military airfield in Brooklyn, on the list of state-funded shelters, however, White House officials refused to sign off on the proposal on Sunday, forcing a major setback.

The federal government stated that the field plan must be reviewed more closely.

