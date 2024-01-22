Illinois: Manhunt Underway After Multiple People Fatally Shot In 2 Homes

(Photo Via: Joliet Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:16 PM – Monday, January 22, 2024

Police in Joliet, Illinois, are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man after multiple people were found shot dead in two homes.

On Monday, Joliet authorities announced that they are looking for Romeo Nance, 23, who is reportedly believed to be connected to the shootings.

They also stated that he is believed to be driving a Red Toyota Camry with an Illinois license plate that reads “Q730412.”

“At this moment, Detectives and Officers are conducting an active homicide investigation after Officers located multiple deceased individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road,” the Joliet Police Department wrote.

Authorities stated that they launched an investigation at 3 p.m. on Monday after multiple people were found dead in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road.

The exact number of victims or their identities have not been yet released.

According to reports, Nance’s prior arrest records indicate that he was arrested for aggravated discharge of a weapon involving a woman at a house near the crime scene. However, records state that he was out on Bond as he awaited trial.

Police are asking that anyone with information to call the Joliet Police Department or 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

