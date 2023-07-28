Illinois Gov. Pritzker Signs Law Barring Pregnancy Centers From Using ‘Misinformation’

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks before US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the economy at the Old Post Office in Chicago, Illinois, on June 28, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

11:00 AM – Friday, July 28, 2023

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill on Thursday, that prohibits pro-life pregnancy centers from using “deceptive and unfair” tactics to avert women from seeking an abortion.

SB 1909, or the Deceptive Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers Act, bars pregnancy centers from using fraudulent misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation “that interfere with an individual’s ability to make autonomous, informed, and evidence-based decisions about the individual’s reproductive health.”

The law gives Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul the power to investigate complaints against pregnancy centers. Those found in violation could be subject to a fine of up to $50,000.

“Women need access to comprehensive, fact-based healthcare when making critical decision about their own health—not manipulation or misinformation from politically motivated, non-medical actors,” Pritzker (D-Ill) said. “By empowering the Attorney General’s office to battle deceptive practices, we’re ensuring Illinoisans can make their own decisions about their bodies using accurate and safe information.”

Meanwhile, attorneys from the Thomas More Society immediately filed a federal lawsuit against the Attorney General in an effort to stop the law from moving forward.

“This law is a blatant attempt to chill and silence pro-life speech under the guise of ‘consumer protection,’” said Peter Breen, Thomas More Society Executive Vice President and Head of Litigation, and a former Illinois State Legislator. “Pregnancy help ministries provide real options and assistance to women and families in need, but instead of the praise they deserve, pro-abortion politicians are targeting these ministries with $50,000 fines and injunctions solely because of their pro-life viewpoint.”

