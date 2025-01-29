Illinois: Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard Caught In ‘All Out Brawl’ During Chaotic Board Meeting

Mayor Tiffany Henyard, Courtesy of the Village of Dolton Website

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:00 PM – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Tiffany Henyard, the mayor of Dolton, Illinois, was caught on video getting into an all-out brawl on Tuesday during a board meeting after a local activist called her a “b****.”

Advertisement

Henyard, who has been dubbed “America’s worst mayor,” has a history of suspected corruption and mismanagement of public funds, which residents and other Illinois officials claim is because of her attempts to finance her own “lavish lifestyle” — using taxpayer money.

The recent viral video in question captured Henyard and her boyfriend getting into a fight with Jedidiah Brown, a community activist who openly called Henyard out for being a “half a**ed mayor,” in his own words, while additionally accusing her of “sleeping her way to the top.”

Brown referenced former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s investigation into Henyard during his scathing criticisms.

During the probe, Lightfoot reportedly found that Henyard created a “concerted, systematic effort” to “hide the true financial condition of the Village of Dolton from the trustees and from members of the public,” where hundreds of thousands of dollars in public funds “went missing.”

“You’ve been a half a** mayor. But if you wanted to get up here and earn some respect, then you should have been able to respond to Lori Lightfoot’s report about credit cards. You want to talk about them not coming to work, but we’ve been hearing what you’ve been doing while you’ve been at work,” Brown asserted during the board meeting.

“And I’m going to give away the rest of my time because I think, on behalf of the Black Cookout Association, that we better take a vote … that we’re going to exchange your Black a** for Stephanie to be the newer member. … So all those against it say ‘nay,’ all those in favor say, ‘aye.’ You gone b***,” Brown added.

As Brown began to walk away, Henyard’s boyfriend reportedly stormed after him, setting off the scuffle.

Onlookers soon jumped in to the fight, shocked that the city board meeting had devolved into an apparent all-out brawl.

“I have never seen a politician jump in and fight like that – it was scary and horrible – it is an embarrassment,” stated Meghan Dudek, a witness at the event.

“It was one thing when the guys were fighting, but when she jumped in it, I was taken aback. I was floored,” witness Alicia Nichole told WLS-TV.

Additionally, Brown and his friend, Levelle Redmond, who noted that he was previously fired by Henyard, argued that Brown did not throw the first blow. Redmond also stated that he acted in self defense as Henyard’s posse was “closing in, and he turned around and said ‘who are you talking to?’ and I pushed them back and I tried to put my hand up to push him back.”

Nevertheless, Brown was eventually removed from the premises, and local police announced that no arrests were made following the chaotic incident.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!